Doyle Collection in drive for 100% renewable energy

The Irish-owned Doyle Collection Group has entered into a two-year deal with Savills’ energy, procurement and sustainability division to procure 100 per cent renewable energy for its portfolio of seven hotels in Ireland and the United Kingdom, and its Dublin and London head offices.

In the case of the group’s UK hotels, Savills has secured the supply of “green” gas with Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin certificates from the supplier.

The procurement of electricity from 100 per cent renewable sources means that the most significant proportion of the Doyle Collection’s energy has been sourced sustainably, reducing the group’s emissions substantially without compromising on cost.

The Doyle Collection will also be working with Savills over the next two years to achieve energy and water efficiency through a programme of real-time monitoring of consumption with interactive alerts to detect unusual patterns along with regular analysis and consultation with hotel-specific stakeholders to implement improvements.

Waste management

Savills will also be working with the Doyle Collection to introduce sustainable cleaning methods and waste management, and to minimise and where possible eliminate the use of single-use plastics.

The Doyle Collection owns and operates seven hotels across Ireland and the UK, including The Westbury and The Croke Park in Dublin, and The River Lee in Cork.

Savills Energy, Procurement & Sustainability division was established in 2016, to provide energy procurement and consultancy services for commercial, retail and private rental sector properties throughout the island of Ireland.

Commenting on the work of the division to date, Sharyn McAndrew, head of Savills Energy & Sustainability division, said: “Since we launched this service in 2016, we have saved our clients in excess of €1.2 million and helped them to better manage their energy consumption. Savings aren’t just made by reducing energy use. Reviewing metering strategies and tariffs have lead to optimised outcomes, which have saved our clients in excess of half a million euro to date.

“Whilst cost reductions are great, we find many clients are approaching energy management from the perspective of mitigating their environmental impact. Using renewable energy, we work with our clients to develop a sustainability strategy geared towards carbon neutrality in line with, or before, the EU target of 2050.”