Donut effect: eateries line up to join Krispy Kreme in Blanch

Canadian restaurant chain Pita Pit and Japanese eatery Musashi are to join Krispy Kreme in trading out of a newly redeveloped block at Ireland’s largest retail and leisure destination, the Blanchardstown Centre in north Dublin.

Both of the new units will extend to around 170sq m (1,829sq ft) and will include outdoor seating and dining areas, according to management company Multi Ireland. The expansion of the dining facilities comes after the recent opening of the first Krispy Kreme store in Ireland, which has attracted continuous queues for its own brand of doughnuts.

Pita Pit’s new outlet will be its first in Ireland. Founded in 1995 as a healthy alternative to fast food, the company has more than 500 outlets worldwide, mainly in the US and Canada.

The final unit in the block will be occupied by sushi and noodle bar Musashi, which already has five existing restaurants in Dublin. The new Blanchardstown outlet is the first in a shopping centre environment. Already open at the same block is Esquires, the international coffee house chain.

Multi Ireland has spent the past 12 months redeveloping the block, which had been vacant for several years. Putting this space back into productive use is expected to broaden the appeal of the Blanchardstown offering and add around €800,000 to the rent roll.

Simon Cooper, head of leasing, said Multi Ireland was particularly pleased that Krispy Kreme had selected Blanchardstown for their “debut Irish outlet”.