DNG founder Edmund Douglas joins Colliers International

One of Dublin’s best-known property industry figures, Edmund Douglas, has joined Colliers International.

A chartered surveyor for over 40 years, Douglas was an original founder of DNG and DNG Commercial, and in recent years headed up the Lambert Smith Hampton property business in Dublin. He advises several high-profile businesses and clients including the Peter Mark Group, Marathon Funds, Edward Holdings and the Cosgrave Property Group.

The move by Douglas sees Colliers International assume the Lambert Smith Hampton property management business. Property management directors Elaine Coughlan and Niall Egan have also moved with Douglas and join Colliers International as directors within the firm’s enlarged property management business. Nigel Kingston has also joined Colliers as a director of its commercial real estate team.

Various roles

Niall Egan and Elaine Coghlan have worked in the property industry for more than 20 years and 18 years respectively. Both have held various roles in sales, valuations and property management, having worked with Lambert Smith Hampton (Formerly DNG Commercial) since the beginning of 2007. Egan and Coghlan have vast experience working with several different funds including Marathon, Davy, Alanis, Cosgrave Property Group as well as private clients.

Kingston is a chartered surveyor with over 35 years’ experience and is actively involved across all sectors, for a range of private investment and corporate clients including RSA, New Ireland Assurance, BDO, Pure Pharmacy and others.

Announcing the appointments, Colliers’ managing director Declan Stone said: “We’ve been working on this for quite a while. I’m very pleased to welcome such a respected real estate professional as Ed, along with his wider team including Elaine, Nigel and Niall.

“Colliers is a global real estate services provider, and we’re committed to growing in key markets such as Ireland. Securing Ed and his team is a significant step forward for us, particularly in the property management sector, where we now manage a portfolio of close to €1.5 billion for our clients.”