DHL signs for 250,000sq ft at former Harris Group complex

Industrial property specialist Harvey has secured the letting of all three buildings which had been occupied by the State’s biggest truck importer, the Harris Group, prior to its move to its new 23.4 acre Naas Road headquarters.

Located on a high-profile corner with 300m frontage to the Naas Road and 500m frontage to Nangor Road, the three buildings comprise 260,270sq ft (24,180sq m) on a 16.4 acre site.

Having already agreed the letting of building one (875sq m) to global firm Peri Framework and Scaffolding last June, Harvey has now let the remaining two buildings totalling 23,304sq m on 15.1 acres to DHL Global Forwarding (Ireland) Ltd.

An aeriel view of the Harris industrial complex on the Naas Road in Dublin.

Building two is a modern assembly/workshop comprising 4,631sq m. It has 20 ground-level loading doors on three sides of the building, eight gantry cranes and extensive yard space. The ancillary space includes offices, a canteen and toilets.

Building three comprises 18,424sq m of various industrial and assembly areas with ancillary offices, yard space and car parking.

The complex offers the occupier generous yard space throughout, expansive industrial halls, large power capacity and a comprehensive 24/7 static guard service and CCTV security system.

The agreement of the letting comes as the Harris Group prepares to relocate shortly its entire assembly, distribution, after-sales and administration operations to Coca Cola’s former Naas Road bottling plant. The complex is located on a site of 24.3 acres and has undergone a substantial refurbishment and conversion in order to accommodate a new state of the art commercial vehicle showroom.