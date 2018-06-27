Development site outside Cork city on sale for more than €6m

Nearly 16 acres off N40 is suitable for mixed-use, office, residential or hotel project
Development site at Bishopstown off the N40 outside Cork city centre: expected to attract considerable interest in the construction industry.

Development site at Bishopstown off the N40 outside Cork city centre: expected to attract considerable interest in the construction industry.

 

A superbly located development site just off the N40 South Ring Road and 5.5km from Cork city centre is expected to attract considerable interest in the construction industry when it goes for sale later this week.

Joint agents Savills and Agar Commercial Consultants are to invite offers in excess of €6 million for the 6.43 hectares (15.9 acres) at Bishopstown, which are zoned as an “existing built-up area” and most suitable for mixed-use, office, residential or hotel development.

The landbank was bought more than a decade ago by the Grafton Group with the intention of using it for a builders’ material warehouse, showroom and plant and equipment hire office. Conditional planning was granted in 2010, but the overall plan was later abandoned by Grafton when the company acquired Cork Builders Providers.

The area around the site going for sale is largely in commercial and residential use. Two car showrooms, Audi Cork and Jaguar, are located along the east boundary of the site, while 22 acres of residential zoned land run along the west side. The land immediately adjacent to the south side is currently in agricultural use but has been earmarked as a “strategic land reserve” in the newly adopted Municipal Local Area Plan.

In another planning variation, conditional planning was granted in 2005 for the development of a 96-bedroom hotel on the site with a function room, leisure facilities and multistorey car park. That permission has also lapsed.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.