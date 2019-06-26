Developers paid banking lobby group €20m to vacate offices

After paying in excess of €90 million to purchase Nassau House from Aviva in 2015, the owners have subsequently had to pay around €20 million to secure vacant possession of a portion of the building.

The Banking and Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) is understood to be receiving the sum from their former landlords, the shareholders of which include Nick Cullen’s BCP International Property Fund, in return for surrendering its lease on a portion of Nassau House at the corner of Nassau Street and Dawson Street.

BCP and its investment partners London-based Meyer Bergman are redeveloping the property with a view to bringing Grafton Street-style shopping to Nassau Street as part of a wider mixed-use scheme incorporating offices overhead.

The partners secured planning permission from Dublin City Council, subsequently appealed to An Bord Pleanála, for the redevelopment of Nassau House and several adjacent buildings in 2016.

With approval in place for the newly-renamed Grafton Place scheme, BCP entered into discussions with the BPFI in relation to its departure from Nassau House. Having secured agreement for the €20 million payment in return for surrendering its lease, the federation moved last December to new headquarter premises on the third floor of Green Reit’s One Molesworth Street office scheme.

Agreement

BCP declined to comment on the agreement to pay the BPFI €20 million to vacate its former offices at Nassau House when contacted by The Irish Times.

However, The company said in a statement that since BPFI’s departure it had secured planning permission for an additional floor at the Grafton Place development.

Commenting on the potential impact this would have on the overall value of the scheme, a spokesman for BCP said: “We achieved vacant possession in 2018, and have since received a decision to add an additional floor to the development. The additional floor increases lettable space by over 17,000sq ft, and adds well in excess of €20 million of capital value to the project. Contractors John Sisk & Sons are on site completing a soft-strip demolition, with practical completion of the scheme scheduled for August 2022.”

The Grafton Place scheme will comprise 117,000sq ft of grade A office space and 72,000sq ft of prime flexible retail space upon completion.