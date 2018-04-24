Derelict Dublin 2 site for sale for €4m-plus

A well-located site in Dublin’s south inner city with planning permission for a handsome glazed office building is expected to attract considerable attention when it goes for sale from today for more than €4 million.

The site at Grant’s Row in Dublin 2 is presently occupied by a vacant third-generation office building and 12 car parking spaces, which have remained unused for a number of years. The owners of the derelict property have now secured full planning permission for the development of an office block extending to 1,007sq m (10,839sq ft).

Kevin Leonard of selling agent Cushman & Wakefield says the planned redevelopment will appeal to companies looking for new Dublin headquarters as well as investors looking for a highly attractive workplace within a short walk of Merrion Square and Grafton Street.

Notable office occupiers in the immediate area include Google, Facebook, Twitter, Stripe and Accenture.