Davy Hickey Properties seeking €8.5m for Citywest residential site

Developers and investors involved in the delivery of residential accommodation in the Dublin market will be interested in the sale of a ready-to-go greenfield site at Citywest.

Extending to a total area of 3.76 hectares (9.3 acres), the property – known as Mountview – is being offered to the market on behalf of Davy Hickey Properties at a guide price of €8.5 million.

The subject site comes for sale with full planning permission for the construction of a 110-unit residential scheme. The existing permission comprises a mixture of 90 housing units and 20 apartments with the added benefit of no Part V requirement which has been satisfied elsewhere. The selling agents, Cushman & Wakefield, say the prospective purchaser may look to the possibility of increasing the density of development.

The site is well-located within the context of the wider Citywest area. The lands are situated directly north of the Fortunestown Luas red line stop, adjacent to the Citywest Village new homes scheme and in close proximity to both Citywest Shopping Centre and the Citywest Business Campus. The site is also located directly north of a new neighbourhood park which is currently under construction.

Brendan Smyth, who is handling the sale for Cushman & Wakefield, says: “This is an opportunity to acquire a prime residential development site in a proven location. The existing planning permission, lack of Part V requirement and proximity to the Luas line should all be key drivers of demand for this well-located property.”