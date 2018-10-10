D9 residential site on 1.4 acres for €3.5m

Lisney is seeking €3.5 million for a promising residential redevelopment opportunity at Beaumont Road in Dublin 9.

The 1.4 acres site with 96m of frontage on to Beaumont Road includes a vacant shop, car park, bungalow and a grass area all zoned for redevelopment as a high-density residential complex.

According to Ross Shorten of Lisney, properties of this size are difficult to come by in the densely populated north city area close to Beaumont Hospital and not far from the new Metro route.

A future scheme is likely to be developed for a four-storey level to take advantage of the three levels already adjoining the site, as well as the setback nature and extensive depth of the building from the main road.

Shorten said that any new development at this location close to Beaumont Hospital was likely to appeal to developers interested in producing a substantial private residential scheme either for letting or for sale to individual owners.