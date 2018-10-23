D2 investment property near Pearse Street seeks €795,000

Joint agents Arthur Ryan Property Consultants and Power Kelly and Company are seeking €795,000 for a two-storey over-basement investment property at 4 Lombard Street East, close to Pearse Street in Dublin 2. The building currently produces an annual rental income of €63,000.

88 acres near Ashbourne for up to €50,000 per acre

Coonan Property Maynooth expects considerable interest in a landholding zoned for amenity use near Ashbourne, Co Meath. The 76 hectares (188 acres) are located about 1km from the main street in the town, close to the Archerstown Wood housing estate as well as Ashbourne rugby and golf clubs. Some 6.07 hectares (15 acres) are zoned for amenity use.

Phillip Byrne of Coonan is guiding €30,000 to €50,000 per acre for the land, which is to be offered for sale in one lot.

Bray mixed-use on 1 hectare for €1.1m

DNG Advisory expects strong interest in a mixed-use development site at Main Street in Bray, Co Wicklow, which is expected to sell for around €1.1 million. The site on 1 hectare (0.247 of an acre) comes with planning permission for five large townhouses with parking as well as a retail unit facing on to the main street with overhead offices. Contact: Gareth Noone at 087-6182449.

Logists building in Dublin 15 renting for €450,000

JP McDonagh in Knight Frank is quoting a rent of €450,000 for a logistics building at NorthwestBusiness Park in Ballycoolin, Dublin 15. The modern detached building extends to 4,646sq m (50,009sq ft) on a site of 2.4 acres. The property is located in phase 3 of NorthWest Business Park, which was originally developed by Park Developments in the late 1990s.

Galway site on 14.45 acres guiding €2.7m

A site with planning permission for the development of 61 houses at Moycullen, outside Galway city, is expected to attract the interest of mainly west of Ireland developers when it goes for sale by private treaty. Nick Conneely of Savills is guiding €2.7 million for the site of 14.45 acres in the picturesque village of Moycullen, about 12km northwest of Galway city.

Housing developments in the adjoining area are either mature one-off detached schemes or relatively low density housing developments.

Co Cork site on 1.65 acres for €950,000

Lisney’s Cork office has set a guide price of €950,000 for a former ESB Depot and showrooms on 1.65 acres in Ballincollig. The property is located opposite Link Road Business Centre and includes a 5,000sq ft building in poor condition.

New head European chapter of SIOR

Paul McDowell has been elected president of the European Regional Chapter of the Society of Industrial and Office Realors. He will undertake a two-year term during which his home city of Dublin will host the SIOR international conference in July 2020.

Mr McDowell is a principal at independent consultancy, Paul McDowell Ltd, which provides strategic investment and asset management advice. Prior tothis he was managing director of Knight Frank Ireland.