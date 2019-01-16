D1 refurbishment opportunity with mixed-use zoning for €500,000

A refurbishment opportunity with mixed-use zoning at 86 Parnell Street in Dublin 1 is on the market for more than €500,000 through Knight Frank.

The property, about 70 metres from O’Connell Street, is opposite a Luas stop and close to the Ilac centre.

It extends to 240sq m (2,581sq ft), sits on a site of 0.026 acres and previously housed a taxi business on the ground floor and two three-bedroom apartments overhead.

The property is zoned “objective Z5: city centre” under the Dublin City Development Plan 2016-2022 with permissible uses including residential, restaurant, hotel, shop and takeaway.