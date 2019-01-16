D1 refurbishment opportunity with mixed-use zoning for €500,000
Parnell St building extending to 2,580sq ft is opposite Luas stop and near Ilac centre
The building is about 70 metres from O’Connell Street
A refurbishment opportunity with mixed-use zoning at 86 Parnell Street in Dublin 1 is on the market for more than €500,000 through Knight Frank.
The property, about 70 metres from O’Connell Street, is opposite a Luas stop and close to the Ilac centre.
It extends to 240sq m (2,581sq ft), sits on a site of 0.026 acres and previously housed a taxi business on the ground floor and two three-bedroom apartments overhead.
The property is zoned “objective Z5: city centre” under the Dublin City Development Plan 2016-2022 with permissible uses including residential, restaurant, hotel, shop and takeaway.