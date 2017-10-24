D1 convenience store shareholding available for €875,000-plus

Also: €850,000 for part-occupied Tipperary complex and €950,000 for D4 investment
TWM expects strong interest in a share of a convenience store let to Musgrave Ltd and trading as Centra at North King Street in Dublin 1.

TWM expects strong interest in a share of a convenience store let to Musgrave Ltd and trading as Centra at North King Street in Dublin 1.

 

Agent TWM expects considerable interest in a high-yielding retail investment in Dublin’s north inner city – a share of a convenience store let to Musgrave Ltd and trading as Centra at North King Street in Dublin 1.

The investment will be based on a 45 per cent ownership of the floor area, giving the new purchaser €77,500 of the full annual rental income of €155,000.

The sale of the 45 per cent shareholding relates to 312.4sq m (3,363sq ft) out of the total floor area of 691sq m (7,438sq ft).

The business is trading strongly, in part due to its close proximity to DIT Bolton Street. Musgrave Ltd is secured on a 25-year full repairing and insuring lease from 2004 with upwards-only rent reviews.

TWM is seeking offers in excess of €800,000 (€2,561sq m/€238sq ft) to provide a net initial yield of 8.93 per cent, allowing for standard purchaser’s costs of 8.46 per cent.

Patricia Ward of TWM said the investment is likely to attract a good level of seasoned property investors who would be comfortable with the shared ownership.

 

Retail and office complex in Nenagh
Lisney’s Cork office is seeking €850,000 for Friars Court, a partially occupied three-storey retail and office complex in Nenagh, Co Tipperary, which is to be sold on the instructions of a receiver. The yield of 8.4 per cent could increase to about 13 per cent with full occupancy.

The ground floor is laid out as seven own-door retail units ranging from 36-94sq m (390- 1,010sq ft). There are four small offices on the ground floor. Stairs and a lift service the first and second floors, which extend to 434sq m (4,680sq ft) and 510sq m (5,492sq ft).

Lisney estimates that with full occupancy, Friars Court, in the town centre, could generate an income of about €120,000.

Commercial investment in Dublin 14
Agent JLL is seeking in excess of €950,000 for a suburban commercial investment beside Milltown Golf Course and Windy Arbour Luas stop at Lower Churchtown Road, Dublin 14. The investment will show a return of 7.18 per cent after costs.

The property’s two self-contained units have been occupied for more than 20 years. No 98 Churchtown Road is occupied by a physiotherapy practice. The smaller unit is a dental practice. There are 14 car parking spaces.

The building is let under two separate leases at an overall rent roll of €74,000 and with a weighted average lease period to run of 15.38 years. The lease to Milltown Physiotherapy has break options, while Milltown Dental has agreed a new 10-year lease.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.