D|RES Properties takes top floor at Donnybrook House

Irish house builder, D|RES Properties, has entered into a long-term lease for a new headquarter office at Donnybrook House.

Located at the heart of Donnybrook village in Dublin 4, the property which was redeveloped recently by its owner, the UK-headquartered regeneration specialist and investor U+I, comprises 4,180sq m (45,000sq ft) of office space, a 372sq m (4,000sq ft) restaurant, and a 186sq m (2,000sq ft) cafe space. D|RES will occupy a total of 308 sq m (3,315sq ft) of space on the top floor of the building, the redesign of which was handled by award-winning architects, Henry J Lyons.

Commenting on his company’s decision to relocate its headquarters from Leeson Close to Donnybrook House, D|RES Properties CEO Patrick Durkan said: “This is an exciting step for us as we continue to grow the business. We took our time exploring the right location, and we are proud to call Donnybrook House our new home.”

Arlene van Bosch, U+I’s development director for Dublin, said: “Adding a tenant of D|RES Properties’ calibre is a testament to the area’s transformation. Their move, in conjunction with our other tenants, will create a new hub in Dublin 4, further enriching the neighbourhood, and we are looking forward to welcoming our new guests.”

Joining forces

Outside of its involvement with Donnybrook House, U+I is engaged in the refurbishment and extension of the landmark Carrisbrook House in nearby Ballsbridge.

U+I has been active in the Irish commercial property market for eight years now. The group’s first major undertaking in Dublin saw it joining forces in 2012 with developers Johnny Ronan and Paddy McKillen to deliver the 15,979sq m (172,000sq ft) Vertium Building on Burlington Road. Today, the property has been renamed as the Shannon Building and is home to the European headquarters of Amazon, having been let in its entirety to the online retail giant prior to its completion.