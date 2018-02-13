Dún Laoghaire restaurant space for rent

A restaurant premises is available to rent through Agar at €100,000 a year (plus rates and service charge) under the Pavilion Theatre in a spruced up part of Dún Laoghaire.

Unit 8 at the Pavilions extends to 316sq m (3,402sq ft) and has seating for 140 patrons. There is also an outside seating area for 32 customers by way of licence from the council.

Available on a 10-year lease and subject to open market rent review in year five, the premises is on one of the best pitches in the town close to the Dart station, Lexicon library and along a popular walk to the People’s Park.