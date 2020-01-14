Cox took documents from O’Flynn companies, court told

Patrick Cox took more than 36,000 confidential documents from the O’Flynn group of companies before leaving the property developer’s employment, the High Court heard on Tuesday.

Several O’Flynn group companies are suing former employees, Mr Cox, Liam Foley and Eoghan Kearney, saying that they profited at its expense by using information taken from the business to develop their own projects.

Paul Sreenan, O’Flynn’s senior counsel, told the High Court that in May 2015, just months before leaving the business, Mr Cox downloaded 36,677 files from the group to an external server.

The group claims that he and the others used this information to accelerate the development of a student accommodation block on Gardiner Street, Dublin, an opportunity that it argues Mr Cox was actually obliged to bring to the O’Flynn group.

Mr Sreenan said that by December 2015, after Mr Cox had left the group in August of that year, he, Mr Foley and Mr Kearney had “reached agreement on the terms of a profit share for Gardiner Street”.

The group maintains that it employed Mr Cox to identify and develop opportunities such as Gardiner Street. Mr Sreenan noted that at the time the defendant was “well aware” of the group’s appetite for such opportunities.

Mr Cox and the other defendants deny the claims. The case continues.