Cork site zoned for town centre development guiding at €1.8m

Agent Lisney is guiding €1.8 million for a prime development site in the Cork suburb of Douglas.

Extending to two acres, the property is zoned “town centre” in the Ballincollig Carrigaline District Local Area Plan 2017, offering the prospective purchaser the opportunity to deliver a mixed-use development, catering for a variety of uses including offices, retail (including urban format retail warehousing in a mixed-use building), retail services and some residential.

The site is located immediately west of Douglas village, with extensive frontage on to the south ring road (N40), and is within walking distance of the popular suburb of Douglas, which is located 5km south of Cork city.

The selling agent expects to see strong demand from a number of potential buyers, given the ongoing appetite for well-located suburban development sites in Cork. The city has experienced a wave of commercial activity over recent years with significant interest coming from major international employers.

Late last year, the world’s foremost online retailer Amazon appointed real estate advisers to secure space in Cork for up to 1,000 workers, while more recently, digital fitness specialist Peloton, is said to be weighing plans to take on up to 70,000sq ft (6,503sq m) of office space in Cork to facilitate a major expansion of its European operations.

Cork City Council meanwhile has commenced the preparation of a new Cork City Development Plan for 2022-2028, which is to be finalised next year.