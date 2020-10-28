Companjon signs deal for new headquarter office at the IFSC

Insurance technology specialists, Companjon, have committed to a lease assignment from digital platform company WeTrade for offices at the IFSC in Dublin city centre.

The agreement will see Companjon relocate from its current base in Iconic’s serviced offices at the Lennox Building on South Richmond Street to the fifth floor of Custom House Plaza 2.

The company has agreed to a six year lease assignment from head tenant, WeTrade, at a rent in the region of €43 per sq ft (€462.85 per sq m) per annum with incentives.

Located immediately adjacent to Connolly Station, Custom House Plaza 2, is a high-profile five-storey over basement office building extending to 2,734sq m (29,430sq ft) built in the late 1990s.

The fifth floor comprises a flexible rectangular floor plate extending to 446sq m (4,800 sq ft) and has been fitted out to a high standard. The office accommodation provides a mixture of predominantly-open plan office space, a board room and executive offices with raised access floors, floor boxes wired for power, suspended ceiling tiles, full air conditioning, kitchenette facility and passenger lifts.

Russell Cleere of TWM represented head tenant WeTrade while Stephen Noonan of BNP Paribas Real Estate acted on behalf of Companjon.