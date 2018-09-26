Columbia Mills building on Dublin quays for €5.65m-plus

The historic, 1890s-built Columbia Mills building at 14-15 Sir John Rogerson’s Quay in Dublin 2 is on the market with vacant possession through agent Cushman & Wakefield for more than €5.65 million.

It extends to 780sq m (8,401sq ft) over three storeys, basement and mezzanine levels, and is currently in office use but may have potential for redevelopment, subject to planning permission.

Some of the building’s elements, including the facade, are protected, but new height precedents are being set in some nearby developments, such as the eight-storey 1909 Quayside scheme, which is under construction. Agent Karl Byrne believes there may be potential to add another two floors to the building.

Columbia Mills featured in The Commitments when its then bar was the scene for one of the band’s final concerts. It was once partially occupied by Clannad Music and is a short walk from U2’s former recording studio at Windmill Lane. The musical association continued in the 1990s, when it hosted raves. Columbia Mills even got a mention in Joyce’s Ulysses.

This part of the south docklands is one of the trendiest parts of the city and home to many employers, including Tripadvisor, Riot Games, Core Media, Autodesk, Aptiv, Hubspot, Google, Twitter and Facebook.