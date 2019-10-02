Colliers recruits Aoife Murray for capital markets team

Colliers International has moved to bolster its capital markets team with the appointment of Aoife Murray as an associate director.

A chartered surveyor with over 13 years’ experience, Aoife joins the company from Fine Grain Property, where for the past three years, she was responsible for the assembly and asset management of a 55,740sq m (600,000sq ft) portfolio of investments. Prior to Fine Grain, Aoife was a senior manager at Hudson Advisors for four years and before that with JLL and Savills.

In her new role at Colliers, she will be responsible for sourcing and transacting investment product for the firm’s investor client roster, ranging from private Irish investors, to property companies, to international funds and investing institutions.

Ambitious

Outside of her professional experience, Aoife is well known for her considerable sporting achievements, having won nine senior All Ireland camogie championships with her native Cork, and been accorded all-star status on eight occasions.

Commenting on the appointment, Colliers head of capital markets, Michele McGarry said: “We are very pleased to have secured Aoife for our growing team. She brings a depth of experience of investment transactions and portfolio management, particularly having worked client-side with prestigious names such as Hudson Advisors and Fine Grain. I have no doubt she will really help drive our ambitious growth plan.”

Colliers managing director, Declan Stone, added: “I’m delighted Aoife has agreed to come on board. She is a recognised talent, with particular hands-on experience of portfolio assembly and management, and that is hard to find. We look forward to her undoubted energy, exhibited on the camogie field over a fantastic career, helping us press ahead with our expansion.”