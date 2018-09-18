Co Meath land for €8m has permission for 203 homes

Drogheda estate agent Frank Flynn of Robert B Daly & Son is banking on an early sale of a housing site in the Co Meath seaside resort of Bettystown.

The agency is seeking €8 million – the equivalent of around €40,000 per individual site – for 23.5 acres in Whitefield Hall with full planning permission for 202 houses as well a creche, shop and apartment. The planning consent will allow the development of 64 four-bedroom houses, 110 three-beds and 29 two-beds.

The housing site is within easy walking distance of the beach in an area where similar planning permission is particularly scarce. Bettystown is within easy commuting distance of Dublin and about 20 minutes’ drive from Dublin Airport.