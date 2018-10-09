Co Kerry period house and 2.8 acres for €1.6m

A detached period house on 2.8 acres of residential zoned land within 350m of Tralee town centre is expected to be of interest to a range of developers when it goes for sale this week through joint agents Colliers International and Jim Finucane Auctioneers. The guide price will be €1.6 million.

The three-storey Parknadoon House and a separate two-bedroom gate lodge are located at the northern end of the site, leaving a large section of open ground that would suit a housing development or nursing home.

The property is located on Oakpark Road, a highly desirable part of Tralee that is well served by public transport, a regional airport and an intercity rail service to Mallow.

Richard Bielenberg of Colliers says the property should appeal to builders or developers or those looking for a fantastic house on expansive grounds.