Clonsilla infill redevelopment site quoting €600,000

Site extending to 0.59 of an acre site is zoned residential and town centre
An infill redevelopment site in Clonsilla is quoting €600,000 through Savills.
The 0.59-acre site is zoned residential and town centre but, given demand for suburban housing sites, it’s likely it could be redeveloped – subject to planning permission – for a residential development.
It is located on New Road about 50m from Clondalkin Town Centre and is occupied by a four-bed house extending to 163sq m (1,752sq ft).
Clondalkin has access to the Red Cow Luas stop, is 1.5km from the N7 and about 2.8km from the M50.