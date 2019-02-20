Clondalkin infill redevelopment site quoting € 600,000

An infill redevelopment site in Clondalkin is quoting € 600,000 through Savills.

The 0.59-acre site is zoned residential and town centre but, given demand for suburban housing sites, it’s likely it could be redeveloped – subject to planning permission – for a residential development.

It is located on New Road about 50m from Clondalkin Town Centre and is occupied by a four-bed house extending to 163sq m (1,752sq ft).

Clondalkin has access to the Red Cow Luas stop, is 1.5km from the N7 and about 2.8km from the M50.