Clonburris site with scope for 147 homes seeks €2.9m

A wide range of developers and investors are expected to express their interest in a well-located residential site in the recently-approved strategic development zone (SDZ) at Clonburris in south Dublin.

Located on Lynch’s Lane and within close proximity to the new railway station at Kishoge (due to open at the end of 2020), the subject site comes with the potential to deliver 147 residential units. The lands, which extend to 3.6 hectares (9.06 acres), are being offered to the market by agent Lisney at a guide price of €2.9 million.

The Clonburris SDZ scheme, which was approved by An Bord Pleanála on May 8th last, provides the framework for the development of 8,400 new homes capable of accommodating in the region of 21,000 people, along with additional community, employment and community space.

The combination of the subject site’s location within the SDZ and its capacity to accommodate over 100 residential units will allow the prospective purchaser to apply directly to An Bord Pleanála for fast-track planning permission.

A feasibility study prepared in advance of the sale shows the lands can accommodate approximately 147 residential units, comprising a mix of houses, townhouses and duplex units. The lands have approximately 400m southern boundary to the Grand Canal and are located close to the proposed extension to the Griffeen Valley Park.

The subject site is located 600m from the Kishogue Railway Station which is due to open at the end of 2020. The land is already well served by public transport with the Dublin to Portlaoise commuter serving stations at Clondalkin, Fonthill and Adamstown.

The property is also close to the motorway network with the M4/M6 Dublin - Galway, the M7 Dublin - Limerick and the M50 orbital route all located nearby.