Clear-cut opportunity for restaurateurs in Dublin’s north docklands

Restaurant operators looking for a potentially lucrative opportunity in Dublin’s fast-growing north docklands may be interested in the Glassbox, a new space at Point Square.

The restaurant, which is under construction and due for completion in 2020, will feature ground-floor space extending to 2,217sq ft, with the potential for an additional 1,615sq ft at both mezzanine and second-floor levels, depending on the requirements of the operator.

Point Square is home to the 3 Arena, which hosts more than 100 concerts a year, in addition to the 252-bedroom Gibson Hotel, Odeon Cinema and numerous food and beverage operators, including Starbucks, Eddie Rockets, Ruby’s, Freshii and Salad Box. Verizon, the US telecommunications company, and Voxpro – global providers of customer experience and technical support solutions – also operate from Point Square.

Catchment area

The Exo Building – which is under construction and due for completion next year – is situated on-site and, upon completion, will see the addition of 2,000 workers to the vicinity.

Located next to the Irish Financial Services Centre (IFSC), Point Square has an immediate population catchment area of more than 115,000 and, with plans under way for the addition of 5,000 new residential units, student accommodation and office developments, this figure is likely to grow significantly.

Joint leasing agents Savills Ireland and CBRE say the rapid growth in the number of office workers and apartment dwellers at Point Square combine to make the Glassbox restaurant opportunity a rare one.