Citywest Business Campus site on the market for €5.6m

A 3.93-hectare (9.7-acre) zoned and serviced site at Dublin’s hugely successful Citywest Business Campus has been brought to the market by Savills.

The high-profile property is being offered for sale in one or two lots at a guide price of €5.6 million.

The site benefits from ready access to Junction 3 on the N7 (Naas Road) and comes with the important advantage of 152m of dual-carriageway frontage, with an estimated 78,811 vehicles passing the site on a daily basis.

The subject property is being offered for sale in lots as follows:

Lot 1: 2.02 hectares (5 acres)

Lot 2: 1.91 hectares (4.7 acres)

The Entire: 3.93 hectares (9.7 acres)

The site is zoned Objective EE under the terms of the South Dublin County Council Development Plan 2016-2022. The stated aim of this objective is “to provide for enterprise- and employment-related uses”.

Citywest Business Campus is an award-winning business park, providing international standards in design, landscaping, connectivity and accessibility. A secure scheme surrounded by lifestyle amenities, it is home to numerous global companies in the pharmaceuticals, IT/software, telecoms, electronics, media and food sectors.

The park is well located, just 16km from Dublin city centre and 6.5km from Junction 9 on the M50, providing rapid motorway access to the main arterial routes leading to Dublin Airport and the Dublin Port Tunnel. In terms of public transport, the campus is served by the Luas Red Line and several Dublin Bus routes.

Gavin Butler of Savills’ industrial and logistics division says: “This is a rare opportunity for developers and occupiers to acquire one of Dublin’s highest profile and most accessible commercial sites within a high quality and established business park environment.”