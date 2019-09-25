Citywest Business Campus logistics unit to rent at competitive €7.54 per sq ft

Agent Cushman & Wakefield is quoting a rent of €210,000 per annum, or €7.54 per sq ft for a 2,601sq m (28,000sq ft) logistics unit at Citywest Business Campus in Dublin.

The subject property at 2024 Bianconi Avenue has become available on foot of the current tenant, United Drug’s decision to expand its operations at a new 16,722sq m (180,000sq ft) facility at the nearby Mountpark scheme in Baldonnell.

The Bianconi Avenue unit comprises a modern self-contained warehouse of 2,587sq m (27,849sq ft) and adjoins showroom and office accommodation currently occupied by Miele. The warehouse has a clear internal height of 6.55m and loading is via two grade-level doors. The space is racked and could provide a ready-to-go solution for a range of potential occupiers. The unit also offers an opportunity for the office accommodation to be enhanced or extended to suit specific occupier needs.

Excellent opportunity

The Citywest Business Campus is situated just off the N7 (Junction 3), which is the main arterial route connecting Dublin with Limerick and Cork. Junction 9 (M50/N7) is located 6km away, while Dublin Airport and Dublin Port Tunnel are situated 27km and 26km away, respectively. Dublin city centre is located 18km east of the business campus.

James Smith of Cushman & Wakefield says: “This is an excellent opportunity to occupy high-quality warehousing at a very competitive level in current market terms, and is expected to be of interest to occupiers who require space quickly and at a less-than-premium cost point.”