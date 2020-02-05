Cherry Orchard portfolio for €1.95m could offer housing opportunity

Agent Harvey is quoting a price of €1.95 million for a portfolio of three industrial units with potential for future residential development at Cherry Orchard Industrial Estate in Dublin 10.

Units 26, 42 and 43 are fully interlinked and extend to a total of 4,297sq m (46,253sq ft). Located on a high-profile site of 0.9 hectares (2.2 acres), the buildings require capital expenditure and represent a refurbishment opportunity for owner-occupiers and investors alike.

Under the terms of the South Dublin County Council Development Plan 2016-2022, the site is currently zoned Objective EE – “to provide for enterprise- and employment-related uses”. Under the same development plan, a significant portion of the estate was rezoned REGEN. This is a superior zoning objective that includes residential-led regeneration. The subject holding is immediately adjacent to an area which is already rezoned in this regard and therefore could well be a candidate for rezoning in the future.

Cherry Orchard Industrial Estate is a long-established scheme located in close proximity to the N4, the M50 motorway (junction 7) and Liffey Valley Shopping Centre.