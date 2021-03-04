Chawke lodges fast-track plan for 299 apartments on Goat Grill site

Publican Charlie Chawke has lodged a €186 million fast-track plan to construct 299 apartments on a site beside his bar in Goatstown, south Dublin.

Mr Chawke’s Charjon Investments is seeking permission from An Bord Pleanála for a strategic housing development (SHD) scheme of 299 apartments, a 22-bedroom hotel, six retail outlets and childcare facilities, along with the renovation and extension of the Goat Grill pub.

The development on the 1.8 hectare (4.6 acre) site is to be made up of four apartment blocks ranging from five to eight storeys in height.

Mr Chawke said the Goat Grill “has always been the gateway to south Dublin and what we are planning will enhance the area”.

As part of the plan Charjon Investments has put an indicative price tag of €16.4 million on 30 apartments it is proposing selling to Dún Laoghaire Rathdown Council to comply with social housing requirements.

This is based on Charjon putting an estimated value of €186 million on the proposed 299 apartments that includes a value of €12.5 million on the site.

The company is planning to sell 17 one-bedroom and 13 two-bedroom apartments to the council and has put an indicative price range of €408,237 to €595,028 on the one-bedroom apartments. The indicative cost of the two-bedroom apartments is €676,169 to €768,297.

Charlie Chawke: he says the development on the Goatstown site is “going to be beautiful”

Height issue

The council’s local area plan specifies that only developments of three storeys, with an additional set-back storey, can be built. However, Mr Chawke’s planning consultants, Tom Phillips & Associates, argues that the eight-storey height is justified.

Mr Phillips said the scheme’s density was in line with national policy that has set out the need for increased residential densities in appropriate locations. He said the council’s current height limitation for the Goatstown site “acts as a barrier against this”.

He said the State’s lack of housing meant it was critical an allowance be made with regards to the height restrictions. This could be done where it had been demonstrated that a scheme, such as the one before the board, “comprises a high-quality proposal”.

A decision is due on the application in June.

Commenting on the development’s height, Mr Chawke said: “You can’t be building low density developments nowadays. It is going to be beautiful, and please God everyone will be happy about it.”

If planning permission was granted he hoped construction work would commence before the end of this year.