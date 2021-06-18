Chartered Land submits plan for 30-storey tower in Dublin city centre

Ruirside Developments, a part of developer Joe O’Reilly’s Castlethorn and Chartered Land Group, will lodge a revised planning application on Friday with An Bord Pleanála for the development of a 30-storey apartment building at Parkgate Street in Dublin’s inner-city. The proposed tower represents the final element of the wider mixed-use scheme the developer is aiming to deliver on the land known locally as “Hickey’s site”.

Should the 30-storey structure be approved, it would, at 98.4m (323ft) become the tallest residential building in Dublin. Kennedy Wilson’s Capital Dock development is currently the city’s tallest scheme at 22 storeys (79m/259ft).

When the initial planning proposal for the project was submitted under the Government’s Strategic Housing Development (SHD) process in February 2020, An Bord Pleanála delivered a split decision on the application.

Having granted permission for the majority of the development, including 321 homes, 3,698 sq m of offices, hospitality and retail space, both the board and Dublin City Council called on the developer to revisit the design of the scheme’s landmark tower.

The board’s inspector expressed satisfaction in a 108-page report with the “height, massing and slenderness” of the original 93m (305ft) building, but called for a further proposal in relation to its architectural detailing, saying that its “architectural design quality and materiality” did not successfully address the opportunities provided by the site or “protect nor enhance the skyline at this location”.

Based on that direction, Ruirside conducted an architectural competition and selected UK firm Glenn Howells Architects and Dublin-based Reddy Architecture + Urbanism to work on the design of a new building.

While the developer’s original 29-storey tower was to have comprised 160 apartments, the new building will accommodate 198 units should it be approved.

Ruirside’s latest proposal also includes plans for a cafe/restaurant unit as well as minor amendments to the previously-approved scheme. The Parkgate Street development will also feature a new public plaza, a cultural space and a riverside walk which opens up a previously-inaccessible part of the River Liffey waterfront.

Subject to An Bord Pleanála approval, Ruirside says it intends to begin work on this part of the site early in 2022 with a view to completing it towards the end of 2024.

Speaking on behalf of Ruirside Developments, the Parkgate scheme’s project director, Eoin Wilcox said: “We are hugely aware of the significance of this development in relation to the city of Dublin. We believe that we have designed a unique landmark building which will contribute positively to the identity of this area for generations. We consider that the many new amenities provided by the scheme will be very beneficial to the wider neighbourhood.”