Charlie Chawke lodges fast track plans for 299 apartments on Goat pub site

Publican Charlie Chawke has lodged €186 million fast track plans to construct 299 apartments on a site beside his bar in Goatstown, south Dublin.

Mr Chawke’s Charjon Investments is seeking permission from An Bord Pleanála for the Strategic Housing Development scheme made up of 299 apartments, a 22 bedroom hotel, six retail outlets, childcare facilities along with the renovation and extension of the Goat Grill pub.

The development on the 1.8 hectare (4.6 acre) site is to be made up of four apartment blocks ranging from five to eight storeys in height.

Mr Chawke said the Goat Grill “has always been the gateway to south Dublin and what we are planning will enhance the area”.

As part of the plan, Charjon Investments has put an indicative price tag of €16.4 million on 30 apartments it is proposing selling to Dun Laoghaire Rathdown Council to comply with social housing requirements.

This is based on Charjon putting an estimated value of €186 million on the proposed 299 apartments that includes a value of €12.5 million on the site.

The company is planning to sell 17 one bedroom and 13 two bedroom apartments to the council and has put an indicative price range of €408,237 - €595,028 on the one-bedroom apartments.

The indicative cost of the two bedroom apartments is €676,169 - €768,297.

Charlie Chawke said the development on the Goatstown site was ‘going to be beautiful’. File photograph: Collins Courts

Height issue

The council’s local area plan specifies that only developments of three storeys with an additional set-back storey can be built.

However, Mr Chawke’s planning consultants, Tom Phillips & Associates, argues that the eight storey height is justified.

Mr Phillips said the scheme’s density is in line with national policy that has set out the need for increased residential densities in appropriate locations.

He said the council’s current height limitation for the Goatstown site “acts as a barrier against this”.

The State’s lack of housing means it is critical an allowance be made with regards to the height restrictions, he said.

This can be done where it has been demonstrated that a scheme, such as the one before the board, “comprises a high quality proposal”, he said. A decision is due on the application in June.

Commenting on the development’s height, Mr Chawke said, “You can’t be building low density developments nowadays. It is going to be beautiful and please God everyone will be happy about it”.

If planning permission is granted, he hopes construction work will commence before the end of this year.