Chapelizod site with permission for nine large houses for €1.6m

A ready-to-go residential site for nine large houses at Chapelizod in Dublin 20 is fresh to the market at more than €1.6 million through agent Knight Frank.

The site at 3-9 Lucan Road extends to 0.37 acres with clear views over the Liffey towards the Phoenix Park. It is occupied by Mayfield House and four derelict cottages, and has 60 metres of road frontage.

Restoration

Planning permission allows for the demolition of the cottages and the restoration and extension of Mayfield House for a development of nine three-storey, three-bed terraced houses ranging in size from 126-160sq m (1,356-1,722sq ft).

Chapelizod, one of Dublin’s oldest villages, is convenient to the city centre and the M50. It also has a good selection of schools and shops nearby.