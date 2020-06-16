Central Bank warns on Covid-19 risks to property market

The Central Bank warned on Tuesday that the flux of overseas money into Irish commercial property in recent years, high level of debt against these assets, and possibility of more people working remotely over the long term may conspire to hit real-estate values as the economy navigates the Covid-19 crisis.

Foreign real-estate and private equity firms, mainly from the US, have been behind 60 per cent of commercial property bought in Ireland since 2014, according to the bank, marking a significant shift in a market that had been dominated by domestic investors during the Celtic Tiger years.

Review

About a third of professionally-managed commercial property is housed in so-called Irish Real Estate Funds (Irefs), which are predominantly linked to overseas firms, the Central Bank said in its latest biannual Financial Stability Review, published on Tuesday.

A previous Central Bank report put the total level of assets in Irefs at almost €18 billion at the end of 2018.

“The investment behaviour of such entities will always be affected by market uncertainty, shifts in sentiment towards individual countries and/or sectors, and changes in global financial conditions,” the new Central Bank report said.

A sudden stop or reversal in foreign investor appetite for CRE (commercial real estate) would have “adverse consequences” on property prices, the banking system, which has €2.4 billion of loans out against such property, and the wider economy.”

In addition, Irish property funds have higher levels of debt than 90 per cent of similar European funds, according to the Central Bank.

While much of the debt is made up of loans from the firms that set up these funds, the leverage level only falls to about 40 per cent assets when these are stripped out.

“For example, a 15 per cent fall in CRE prices, would increase the weighted average loan-to-value across Irefs (excluding shareholder loans) from 43 per cent to 50 per cent,” it said.

“The same hock would result in 20 Irefs, with €2 billion in [assets under management], entering negative equity. These shocks could lead to covenant breaches, which may in turn lead to forced property sales.”

Impact

While Covid-19 restrictions have had an immediate impact on the value of retail and leisure properties globally, longer term “structural changes in work practices, such as more use of remote working, could lead to lower levels of demand for office space in the future,” the report said.

Separately, the Central Bank said that a survey of residential market experts carried out in April in conjunction with the Society of Chartered Surveyors of Ireland found that the median – or middle estimate – pointed to house prices falling 5 per cent nationally over the space of 12 months.

Most expect a return to “anaemic” growth in the coming years, it said.

The view is more optimistic than some in the banking sector are contemplating. Belgian lender KBC Group signalled last month that house prices in the Republic may fall by 12 per cent this year, contributing to loan losses in its Irish unit as Covid-19 hits borrowers.

Bank of Ireland chief executive Francesca McDonagh said earlier this month that a fall in property prices between five and 12 per cent this year seems a “reasonable” assumption.