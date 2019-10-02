Celbridge town mixed-use investment sold for €3.36m

Agent TWM has completed the sale of a mixed-use investment known as Primrose Forge in Celbridge, Co Kildare, for €3.36 million.

The price achieved represents a premium of almost 18 per cent on the €2.85 million agent the portfolio had been guiding when it was brought to the market earlier this year.

Located on Hazelhatch Road and within walking distance of Celbridge town, the scheme comprises a block of 16 apartments, a terrace of three townhouses, a detached bungalow and a commercial block to the front with three ground-floor retail units along with shell-and-core office space overhead.

‘Exciting angles’

The sale included the entire, save for one apartment (No 11) and parking space which was sold off soon after the development was completed. The accommodation included in the sale extends to 1,620sq m (17,436sq ft).

Benjamin Haythornthwaite who handled the sale on behalf of TWM said: “There were a few exciting angles with this property which spurred on interest levels with investors who wanted to add value. It was these asset management opportunities, coupled with Celbridge’s fundamental quality as a residential location which I feel drove interest levels and our eventual sale price.”