Celbridge residential site on the market at €4.4m

A 5.45-acre residential site in the fast-growing commuter town of Celbridge in Co Kildare is on the market at €4.4 million through agent Coonan Property.

It was zoned just last year as “new residential” under the Celbridge Local Area Plan 2017-2023. This zoning is to provide for a sustainable mix of house types, sizes and tenures and that these complement the existing residential mix.

The site is on Oldtown Road about 1km from the centre of Celbridge town. It is close to schools (three are within 500 metres of the site), shops (Tesco, Lidl and Aldi) and a new primary care centre operated by Centric Health.

Hazelhatch train station, which has a regular service to and from Dublin, is a short drive away as are a range of other town-centre facilities.

The site is accessed through the Oldtown Mill residential scheme and is bordered by the Ballygoran and Thornhill housing developments.

Celbridge is about 13 miles from Dublin and is accessed via the M4 motorway on the Dublin/Galway route.

Agent Will Coonan says the infill site is serviced and that Celbridge is a proven residential location.