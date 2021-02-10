Celbridge Manor Hotel at €6.5m offers scope for redevelopment

Hotel operators, investors and developers will be interested in the opportunity presented by the sale of the Celbridge Manor Hotel in Celbridge, Co Kildare.

Built originally in the 18th century as a private residence, the property comprises of a 66-bedroom hotel set on 6.5 acres (2.63 hectares) of land with mixed-use zoning.

While the hotel comes ready to take advantage of the expected recovery of the domestic tourism market this summer – having undergone a €1.5 million refurbishment in 2017 – its extensive grounds offer the potential for alternate uses including housing. The property is being offered for sale by John P Younge Auctioneers at a guide price of €6.5 million.

Located on the western side of Celbridge town and 35km from Dublin, the Celbridge Manor Hotel is a fully-licensed hotel comprising of 66 bedrooms (of which six are suites), a variety of function and conference rooms, a luxurious 60-seater restaurant, well-appointed lounge bars and ancillary accommodation.

The property has extensive grounds, with the front garden and parking area leading to a feature stone archway which gives access to the landscaped inner garden and hotel entrance as well as extensive parking areas to the side and rear of the building. All told, there is parking for approximately 400 vehicles within the walled front garden and the inner areas to the side and rear of the hotel itself.

Consortium

Known formerly as the Setanta House Hotel, the property and its lands were acquired in 2013 a by a consortium led by US businessman Jeff Leo. It is understood Mr Leo has decided to dispose of the Celbridge Manor Hotel to concentrate on his two other Irish hotel investments, the Dundrum House Hotel in Co Tipperary and the Pillo Hotel in Co Meath.

Commenting on the sale of the hotel and its lands, John Younge said: “The hotel has only recently been refurbished to a very high standard and offers excellent facilities for functions, weddings, conferences and comfortable bed and breakfast facilities in unusually-spacious guest bedrooms and suites.

“Standing on such acreage however makes the property an exciting redevelopment opportunity. It would be ideal for other uses and, with the surrounding spaces adjacent, offers valuable potential for residential development in this part of Kildare.”