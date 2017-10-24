CBRE secures Custom Spaces estate agency in San Fran

The CBRE group has bought a boutique estate agency to the tech sector in the San Francisco area.

Custom Spaces advises the likes of Airbnb, Cruise Automation, Medium, Gusto and Coinbase on occupancy strategies.

While the acquisition solidifies CBRE’s position in San Francisco, it may have an impact on the Dublin market given the significant tech focus here.

Jenny Haeg, founder and chief executive of Custom Spaces, will join CBRE as a vice-chair within its advisory and transaction services business and will have a leadership role with CBRE’s global technology practice.

“Tech companies operate in an incredibly dynamic environment,” says Paddy Conlon, executive director at CBRE Ireland.

“There are very few real estate advisers who, like Custom Spaces, both understand the unique requirements of the tech sector and can implement related plans quickly at scale.”