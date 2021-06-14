Can Dundrum Town Centre hold on to its place as Ireland’s retail mecca?
With Brown Thomas’s expansion delayed, the mall looks to other areas for reinvigoration
Dundrum Town Centre: when the mall opened, in March 2005, a reported 75,000 people visited on the first day. Photograph: Matt Kavanagh
It’s a busy weekday morning in Dundrum Town Centre, as shoppers throng once more to the retail mecca of south Dublin.
Much of the shopping habits of old have returned – see the gangs of teen girls clustering around make-up in Penneys and the groups of excited children clutching their Build-a-Bear. But does the buzz of commerce belie the challenges that lie behind the glitzy façade?