Cairn Home strengthens management team

Housebuilder Cairn Homes has strengthened its senior management team with the appointment of three new personnel.

Maura Winston will take up the newly-created position of director of organisation and people. Her role will involve driving change management and the people agenda within Cairn. Maura has spent the last 10 years working with the Federal Court of Australia, most recently as its director of innovation and change management.

Responsibility

Fergus McMahon meanwhile moves from his current role as managing quantity surveyor at Cairn to the broader role of commercial director. Fergus will continue to lead the existing quantity surveying teams and will also take over responsibility for the company’s procurement strategy and supply chain development.

Kevin Cleary joins Cairn as technical director, which will see him lead the planning and design teams with a focus on the company’s land assets. A chartered engineer with 25 years of experience, Kevin joins Cairn from Multi Ireland, where he was responsible for unlocking the development potential of Blanchardstown Town Centre and its surrounding 34-hectare (85-acre) landbank. Prior to this Kevin also worked with the DAA group and Landmark Developments.