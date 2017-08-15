Brian O’Donnell set to exit bankruptcy later this month

Retired solicitor Brian O’Donnell, formerly of Gorse Hill, Vico Road, Killiney, Co Dublin, is set to exit bankruptcy later this month.

Mr O’Donnell and his wife Mary Patricia were adjudicated bankrupt by the High Court in August of 2013.

That finding was confirmed by the Supreme Court in February 2015.

In July 2016 the O’Donnell’s bankruptcy was extended following an application by the official in charge of his bankruptcy, the Official Assignee in Bankruptcy,Mr Chris Lehane, for alleged non co-operation.

The O’Donnell’s opposed the move and denied the allegations.

Brian O’Donnell’s son, solicitor Blake O’Donnell who represents his father, has told the High Court that the Official Assignee does not wish to extend Brian O’Donnell’s bankruptcy any further.

The next hearing in relation to Brian O’Donnell is not due before the court until October and his father wanted the matter brought forward. Mr Blake O’Donnell said the official assignee’s legal representatives had no objections to the hearing being brought forward.

The application came before Mr Justice Charles Meenan who agreed to list the matter to a date in late August.

Mrs O’Donnell has already exited bankruptcy. Bank of Ireland applied to have the couple declared bankrupt after they failed to satisfy a judgment for €71.57m obtained against them.

The judgment was obtained by BOI in December 2011 after they failed to repay loans advanced by the bank.