Bray landbank with development potential guiding €27.5m

Agent Savills is guiding €27.5 million for a 52.6 acre site with potential for the delivery of a major residential and commercial quarter in Bray, Co Wicklow.

Located within a short walk of the town’s main thoroughfare and just 700m from Bray Dart station, the “Harbour Point” site comes to the market with the benefit of existing planning permission for a substantial mixed-use scheme. A detailed architectural and planning information memorandum prepared in advance of this sale however suggests the lands have the capacity to accommodate a revised residential scheme with ancillary commercial accommodation, subject to planning permission.

There is substantial short-term income from the existing tenants anchored by the German discount retailer, Lidl, which the prospective purchaser can benefit from while seeking permission for a revised scheme and also during the initial phases of construction, depending on phasing.

The site is well provided for in terms of public transport links. Bray Dart station is nearby, offering access to Dublin city centre within 45 minutes, as well as suburban services between Greystones and Malahide/Howth.

Numerous bus routes at Castle Street and Main Street serve both the surrounding area and Dublin city, while a private bus operator provides a service to the Sandyford Business District (SBD) and the Luas at Cherrywood. The proposed Luas extension to Bray and planned Dublin Road upgrade would benefit the subject lands and further enhance the accessibility and convenience of this location.

Dublin Airport is within a 40-minute drive by car, with the Aircoach located adjacent to the property providing a frequent bus service also. Accessibility is further enhanced by the M11 and M50 motorways, both of which are within a short distance.

Amenities

The area caters for young families, professionals and outdoor enthusiasts with several schools, sports clubs and amenities in close proximity. Ravenswell Primary School and Coláiste Ráithín are situated immediately adjacent to the property, while St Peter’s primary school is located within a short walk, increasing the appeal of the location for families. St Cronan’s National School, and both Loreto primary and secondary schools, in addition to Bray Institute of Further Education are located within Bray town.

Leisure and sporting facilities meanwhile include Woodbrook Golf Club, Bray Sailing Club, Bray Hockey Club, Nomads Badminton Club, Bray Wanderers Football Club, Bray Bowling Club and Bray Boxing Club. The town’s famous Victorian-era promenade is located within a short walk of the site.

Harbour Point is being offered for sale in three lots: lot 1, 21.04 hectares (52 acres) with planning permission for a significant development and potential for a revised scheme, subject to planning permission; lot 2, 0.24 hectares (0.59 acre) comprises the “Seapoint site” and comes with the potential for a residential scheme, subject to planning permission, and lot 3, the entire.