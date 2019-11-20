Boots secures prime pitch on Dawson Street

Boots have signed a new lease for the 340sq m (3,660sq ft) retail unit immediately adjacent to the Ivy restaurant at 13-17 Dawson Street in Dublin city centre.

The pharmacy-led health and beauty retailer is understood to have agreed a rent of €320,000 per annum (€87 per sq ft) for the premises, which Green Reit developed and sold last week as part of the wider disposal of its real estate portfolio to UK-headquartered property investor, Henderson Park.

Niall Delmar of JLL acted for Boots while Bernadine Hogan of CBRE acted for Green Reit.

13-17 Dawson Street represents the latest addition to Boots’ countrywide representation. The UK pharmacy giant currently operates 89 stores across Ireland and employs over 2,000 people.

Boots are actively seeking additonal new premises both inside and outside the capital. A number of new openings are in the pipeline for 2020 and beyond.

The most significant of these will see Boots open a 7,000sq m (75,347sq ft) store at Gateway Retail Park in Galway. The store, which is currently under construction as part of the scheme’s second phase, is due for delivery in the first quarter of 2020.