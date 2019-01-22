Boat racing event sponsors present €233,000 cheque to Dublin charity

The nine cornerstone sponsors of the annual Dragons at the Docks dragon boat racing event gathered at Grand Canal Docks recently to present a cheque to Dublin Simon Community for €233,000 – 75 per cent of the €308,000 raised on the day with the remainder going to local charities.

Leveraging these funds with private finance and Government grants, Dublin Simon Community will acquire eight apartments this year for people experiencing homelessness.

More than 800 people working in the Irish property industry took part in Dragons at the Docks and the event will return this summer for its third outing. It was organised by Hibernia Reit, Cairn Homes, Green Reit, Glenveagh Properties, Hammerson, Hines Ireland, Ires Reit, Dalata Hotel Group and Kennedy Wilson Europe Real Estate.