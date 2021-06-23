Blessington land with full planning for 56 new homes seeks €4.5m

Agent DNG is guiding a price of €4.5 million for a ready-to-go residential development site in the long-established commuter town of Blessington, Co Wicklow.

The subject property, known as Burgage Castle, comes for sale with full planning permission for 54 houses and two apartments on a site of 1.867 hectares (4.61 acres). The approved scheme, which has been designed by architects Kruger Lyons, comprises a mix of semi-detached and detached houses with generous living accommodation and options for additional bedrooms in the properties’ extended roof spaces.

The Burgage Castle scheme has an excellent location between Blessington’s lakes and its town centre, and is situated within an easy commute of Dublin and the greater Dublin area via the N81 (25km to Junction 11 on the M50) or Naas, via the R410 (13km). The area is served by both Dublin Bus (route 65) and Bus Éireann (route 132).

Blessington’s amenities include a number of schools, sports facilities, supermarkets, pharmacies and convenience stores. The town has an established café culture with specialist coffee shops and multiple restaurants and takeaways, The local area is home to a wide range of popular visitor attractions including the Blessington Lakes, the Greenway Trail, the Avon Activity Centre, Russborough House & Gardens and the Tulfarris Hotel & Golf Resort.