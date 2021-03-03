Blanchardstown Centre primes food offering for post-Covid shopping spree

With the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines now under way, the owners of Blanchardstown Centre are gearing up for the return of significant numbers of shoppers to its stores, with three additions to the west Dublin outlet’s food and beverage line-up.

Having played host in 2018 to US donut giant Krispy Kreme’s most-successful opening globally, Blanchardstown has added boutique coffee house The Art of Coffee and specialist donut brand Off Beat to its offering. They will be joined later this year by gourmet burger chain Bunsen.

The Art of Coffee’s unit is its first in a shopping centre and is located at the red mall entrance beside BT2. The new 65sq m (700sq ft) store was added as part of the same development that saw German supermarket chain Aldi open a new 2,200sq m (23,680sq ft) store last December. Off Beat’s new store is located near Dunnes Stores in the green mall.

Bunsen’s new restaurant will be located immediately next door to Krispy Kreme. Extending to 190sq m (2,045sq ft), it will represent the popular chain’s first foray into a shopping centre since its establishment in 2013.

Commenting on the decision of the three brands to locate at Blanchardstown Centre, Sharon Walsh, leasing director at Falcon AM, said: “All three brands are best in class and Irish-owned. We are delighted that when they looked at growing their businesses in these challenging times, Blanchardstown was their destination of choice. These new additions will appeal to a broad demographic and enhance and compliment the already-wide food and beverage offering at Ireland’s largest shopping and leisure location.”

BNP Paribas and Bannon are the joint leasing agents at Blanchardstown Centre.