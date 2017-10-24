Bishop’s Square in Dublin to get penthouse and increased area

International property company Hines has begun work on a sizeable extension to Bishop’s Square, a large office block at the junction of Camden and Aungier streets in Dublin 2, within a five-minute walk to St Stephen’s Green.

A new penthouse floor is to be installed and the existing fourth and fifth floors will be extended to increase the overall floor area from 153,000sq ft (14,213sq m) to 180,000sq ft (16, 722sq m). Other improvement will include six new lifts, an upgraded reception area, extra bicycle parking and a full-height atrium to increase the flow of natural light to all floors.

Hines bought Bishop’s Square in 2015 for €92 million. Tenants include Government agencies such as Tourism Ireland, the Revenue Commissioners and the Department of Justice, as well as financial services company IFDS.

When the present upgrading is completed, Bishop’s Square will feature all the characteristics of modern workspace design, including an abundance of natural light, flexible workspace and future-proofed technology infrastructure, said Brian Moran, senior managing director of Hines Ireland.

Hines has engaged Cushman & Wakefield and BNP Paribas Real Estate to handle new lettings at rents of €52 per square foot and €3,750 for car parking spaces, of which there are 44 available.