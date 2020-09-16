BidX1 strengthens Irish management team

Online property specialist BidX1 has moved to strengthen its Irish management team further with the appointment of Johnny O’Connor as head of commercial property and Steven Blanc as head of residential and business development.

O’Connor comes to BidX1 from CBRE, where he led the retail team, specialising in retail leasing and investments. Prior to that he served as a director at Cushman & Wakefield, where he established a specialised investment team focused on the sub-€5 million market.

Blanc joins BidX1 following 16 years in which he managed various Sherry FitzGerald branches, and established Sherry FitzGerald Blanc in north Dublin. Steven brings a wealth of experience across both sales and lettings, as well as expertise in new home sales and development site acquisition.

Commenting on the appointments, Johnny Horgan, managing director of BidX1 Europe, said: “We’re delighted to have Johnny and Steve joining Jonathan Fenn’s Irish team.

“Johnny is a respected figure in the commercial sector with a proven track record of building great teams, and his knowledge and talent will be of huge benefit to our commercial division.

“Steven’s experience in establishing and growing residential branches makes him an important addition to our business as we continue to expand our service lines and client base.”

BidX1 announced last month that it had secured funding from Enterprise Ireland to open its digital sales platform to other agents through a joint agency model. The State agency is supporting BidX1 through its Agile Innovation Fund, and has made almost € 500,000 available to the company both to drive this partnership initiative and to enhance BidX1’s digital platform in advance of further international growth.

BidX1 currently operates in Ireland, the UK, South Africa, Spain and Cyprus, with expansion into Portugal and Greece scheduled for the first quarter of next year.