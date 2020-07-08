BidX1 offers period properties in Dublin 4 and Dublin 6 in latest sale

Online property specialist BidX1 is to hold a standalone auction next Wednesday for two red-brick period properties located in two of Dublin’s most sought-after residential areas.

Gillian Earley, who is handling both sales on behalf of BidX, is guiding €1.5 million for 13 Raglan Road in Ballsbridge, Dublin 4. This impressive mid-terrace property is sub-divided into 14 one-bedroom apartments. Five of the units are tenanted currently and are delivering a combined annual rental income of €42,240.

65 Grosvenor Road in Rathmines, Dublin 6, is producing an annual rental income of €41,520 currently.

The second property, 65 Grosvenor Road in Rathmines, Dublin 6, is guiding €1.35 million. This building is also divided into 14 apartments. Five of the Grosvenor Road units are also tenanted, delivering a combined annual rental income of €41,520.