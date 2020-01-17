Being in Nama regarded as stigma in UK, O’Flynn tells court

Being in Nama was regarded as a stigma in the UK, Developer Michael O’Flynn said on Friday in court under examination, adding that it complicated his ability to do business there.

Responding to questioning from Paul Gardiner SC for the defence, Mr O’Flynn said that in the aftermath of the financial crash, he took the view that he’d stay with the group given the scale of his commitment to it.

Litigation

Mr O’Flynn’s evidence came to light as part of litigation involving several companies in the O’Flynn group which are suing former employees Patrick Cox, Liam Foley, Eoghan Kearney and others saying they made €12.5 million profit on a student accommodation project on Gardiner Street in Dublin at the business’s expense

“Unfortunately, being in Nama was a sitgma in the UK, it was hardly a stigma in Ireland because anybody with any property was in Nama,” he said.

That stigma, he said, led him to deciding with his colleague John Nesbitt to exit the UK structures under his control, while Mr Nesbitt would leave the Irish structures. The understanding was arrived at so that, when the group exited Nama, Mr O’Flynn would again become involved in the British operations of the O’Flynn group while Mr Nesbitt would again become involved in the Irish structure.

As part of their defence, Mr Cox and the others say the group manipulated the sale of sites in English cities Birmingham and Coventry to local developer JJ Gallagher in 2012. An O’Flynn company, Victoria Hall Management Limited, sold the sites to JJ Gallagher for £802,000.

Mr O’Flynn said on Friday his agreement to exit the UK structure was arrived at around May 2010 and while there was no agreement to acquire a shareholding in the future, there was an understanding between him and Mr Nesbitt. That understanding has since resulted in an agreement, Mr O’Flynn said. He and his brother control 66 per cent of the VHML structure.

Target

Speaking on his entry in to Nama, Mr O’Flynn said: “We were an easy target because we had a lot of very valuable income producing UK assets and that was low hanging fruit in terms of generating money for Nama because they had their own situation to deal with as well.”

He added that he was of the view that every Irish bank should have had a bad bank section and that many of the loans taken by his companies were performing. “That’s the position we found ourselves in through no fault of ours,” he said.

The plaintiff in this case maintains that Mr Cox began working on the Gardiner Street plan while the business still employed him in March 2014, and continued to do so up until his departure in August 2015. Mr Foley, who was construction director of several O’Flynn companies, left the group in 2013 while Mr Kearney, an accountant, departed in 2011.

Senior counsels Paul Sreenan and Michael Cush, along with Caren Geoghegan, represent the O’Flynn group. Senior counsels Mr Gardiner and Paul O’Higgins, along with Marcus Dowling , represent the defendants.