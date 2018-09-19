Beauty brand Rituals to open first Irish outlet in Dublin

Dutch company with 500-plus stores worldwide will pay €450,000 for 81 Grafton Street
The Dutch company, which was launched in Amsterdam in 2000, now has more than 500 stores in 27 countries

Rituals, one of Europe’s fastest-growing beauty brands, is to open its first Irish store directly opposite Victoria’s Secret and close to Brown Thomas at 81 Grafton Street in Dublin.

The Dutch company, which was launched in Amsterdam in 2000, now has more than 500 stores in 27 countries spread across Europe, the US, Australia and the Middle East.

The company has agreed an annual rent of €450,000 for the former H Samuel Jewellers store, which has a ground floor area of 110sq m (1,180sq ft) and a return frontage onto Johnstons Court.

Mervyn Ellis of letting agent BNP Paribas Real Estate, who advised Rituals, said Grafton Street continued to be one of Europe’s top retail streets and remained a highly sought-after location for global retailers. Stephen Murray of JLL represented the landlord.

Rituals is also expected to open new outlets at shopping centres in Dundrum and Blanchardstown.

